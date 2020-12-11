Iran urges international community to remain vigilant against re-immergence of Daesh

The Iranian spokesman made the remarks in a congratulatory message on the third victory anniversary of the Iraqi nation over the terrorist group of Daesh after several years of bloody conflict.

He said that the victory over Daesh was an outcome of the determination of the Iraqi government, nation and its armed forces in the light of obeying the guidelines of the religious leaders, Ayatollah Ali Sistani in particular.

Reiterating Iran’s support for Iraq, Khatibzadeh said that the Iranian government will spare no effort to help boost security, stability, prosperity and territorial integrity in the neighboring country.

Referring to the joint efforts of Iran and Iraq to fight the terrorist group of Daesh, the spokesman commemorated Iranian Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes who were assassinated in a drone attack near Baghdad airport last year.

