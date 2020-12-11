Iranian envoy says IAEA not entitled to give any analysis

The Iranian ambassador made the remarks in reaction to a recent interview by the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi with Sky News.

Grossi had warned that Iran should not increase nuclear enrichment or throw out IAEA inspectors.

“If implemented,” he told Sky News, “these measures would be an even further deviation from the commitments that Iran entered into when it joined the agreement.”

Gharibabadi wrote on his official Twitter account that the UN nuclear agency’s sole role is to monitor and verify the voluntary nuclear-related measures as detailed in the JCPOA and to provide regular updates in this regard.

