Bulgarian political figures condemn Fakhrizadeh assassination

Following martyrdom of Fakhrizadeh, Iran's Embassy to Bulgaria opened a virtual memorial book and Bulgarian officials and ambassadors living in the country sent messages, condemning the terrorist attack which led to the martyrdom of the Iranian outstanding nuclear scientists.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city to the east of Tehran during a terrorist attack by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

