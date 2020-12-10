Dec 11, 2020, 12:22 AM
Bulgarian political figures condemn Fakhrizadeh assassination

Belgrade, Dec 11, IRNA – A number of Bulgarian political and parliamentary figures and ambassadors and foreign missions in the country sent messages to Iran's Embassy in Sofia expressing condolences over assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Following martyrdom of Fakhrizadeh, Iran's Embassy to Bulgaria opened a virtual memorial book and Bulgarian officials and ambassadors living in the country sent messages, condemning the terrorist attack which led to the martyrdom of the Iranian outstanding nuclear scientists.   

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city to the east of Tehran during a terrorist attack by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

