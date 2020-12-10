Some 284 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours: official

Sadat Lari added that 51,496 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.

She pointed out that 778,167 people out of a total of 1,083,023 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The official noted that 10,403 new infected cases have been detected in Iran, some 1,458 of whom have been hospitalized, over the past 24 hours.

Some 5,768 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world since December 2019 requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

