China CGTN says terror of Iran scientist aimed to sabotage circumstances about JCPOA

According to an analysis by China Global Television Network (CGTN), not only the incoming Biden administration will face a slew of more problems that may dampen its diplomatic outreach, but Iran, which has high hopes for a nuclear deal revival, is also finding itself hard to reconcile with the aftermath.

Though unclear which party carried out the killing, a prevailing media speculation is that Israel, the biggest opponent to the nuclear deal that the outgoing U.S. president scrapped in 2018, was the one responsible. It is suspected that Israel had one goal in mind when it presumably made that decision – to block a U.S. reentry into the agreement.

"It is pretty certain that Israel carried out the assassination. I believe that Israel wanted to put Biden in a difficult situation since the killing raised the issue of Fakhrizadeh's activities while the JCPOA had been in effect," Meir Litvak, chair of the Department of Middle Eastern and African History at Tel Aviv University, told CGTN.

"They are weighing the country's public opinion on the matter," she added. "On the one hand, the Iranian people have suffered tremendously under the harsh sanctions and are anxiously waiting for the U.S.' transition period to end. On the other hand, the distrust toward the U.S. fueled by its JCPOA withdrawal is propelling the clerical leadership to avoid another embarrassment," Lu Jin, a research fellow at the Institute of West-Asia and African Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told CGTN.

US withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018.

In a recently-held interview with Arman Media on You Tube, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said Iran is ready to see US return to the nuclear deal.

The privilege of being a member of the 2015 nuclear deal would be granted to the US if it were faithful to fulfill its commitments, Zarif said.

