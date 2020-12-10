Tehran, Ankara to form working group on security

The talks were held between Deputy Interior Ministers of Iran and Turkey Hossein Zolfaqari and Muhterem Ince respectively.

Zolfaqari appreciated positive stance taken by the Turkish government on November assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Zolfaqari said all insecurities and troubles in the region have root in desperate measures of the arrogant government of the US and the illegitimate regime of Israel.

Dr. Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city in east Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

The deputy minister stated that Iran has always been against terrorist moves in the country and out of the borders.

Zolfaqari stressed the need to tighten measures against the terrorist operations on the joint border crossings.

He called for further serious control from the Turkish side to fight drug-traffickers and the hidden hands which disrupt security of the region.

He hoped Tehran and Ankara would virtually hold fifth session of joint security working group in the near future.

For his part, the Turkish side praised Iran's stance on the fight against insecurity, organized crimes and terrorism.

Ince further expressed condolences over the assassination of Dr Fakhrizadeh.

The Turkish official described joint security workgroup as the one leads to further coordination and exchange of information and experiences in different areas.

Northwest of Iran has 534-km border line with Turkey.

