Afghan president says inauguration of Khaf-Herat railway, historical event

President Ghani made the remarks in a video-conference ceremony with President Hassan Rouhani on inauguration ceremony for Khaf-Herat railway.

The project inaugurated today is the fruit of efforts made by the two neighboring countries to reach an economic welfare for the future, the Afghan president said.

Further, he thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its help extended to Afghanistan to fight coronavirus pandemic.

The Afghan president said that completion of Khaf-Herat railway at the pandemic era is an indication of both sides' strong national determination.

He described the project as revival of foreign trade and economic development of the two countries.

The 225-km Khaf-Herat railroad project has the capacity of transferring six million tons of goods and one million passengers a year.

About 140 out of 225 kilometers of Khaf-Heart railroad project with over 430 billion tomans was jointly inaugurated by Iranian and Afghan presidents.

Today is an unforgettable day for two neighboring states, Iranian President has said earlier at the opening ceremony.

The 225-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction.

About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is in Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan.

One of the phases that is in Afghanistan was inaugurated today (December 10).

Iran has three cross-border transit roads in northeast and east of the country with the neighboring state through which it can facilitate Afghanistan's access to the outside world, according to Iranian officials.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish