Iran, Serbia keen on boosting educational, research cooperation

A memorandum of understanding on higher education and scientific and research activities is being drafted and it may be signed in near future, Ruzic said.

The Serbian senior official condemned terrorist attack which led to the martyrdom of Iran defense industries scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Referring to the Iranian students' interest in studying medicine and dentistry in Serbia, he added that he supports continuation and strengthening of the Center for Persian Language Studies and Persian Language Teaching at the Faculty of Linguistics of the University of Belgrade and suggested reciprocal scholarships to be provided by universities of either country for applicants.

Iran's Ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour, for his part, said that terrorism a global threat and all countries are exposed to this threat.

He said that fighting terrorism requires collective and global campaign and training is the biggest and most effective weapon.

He added that the two countries are resolved to promote relations in all fields.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish