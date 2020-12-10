Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 10

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran’s FM praises ‘fruitful talks’ with Azeri counterpart

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Wednesday said he had “fruitful talks” with Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

- China to support its firms blacklisted by US

China said on Wednesday that it will take measures to uphold the rights of Chinese companies, in response to the US blacklisting the companies and ships accused of breaking sanctions on North Korea.

- Rouhani: No talks needed for US rejoining nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the possible return of the incoming US administration to the 2015 nuclear deal neither needs negotiations nor takes time.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. Massacring Yemenis to Keep Arms Companies Running: Houthi

A member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council says the United States is killing Yemeni civilians en masse in order to keep production at its major arms manufacturing corporations running, lower its rate of unemployment, pay off its debts and advance the Zionist regime’s plots in the region.

- Four Iranians Nominated for AFC International Player of Week

Iranian forwards Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Shahab Zahedi have been shortlisted for the AFC International Player of the Week.

- Photo Contest Held in Honor of General Soleimani

The Roudaki Foundation is holding a news photo contest which etitled "Soldier’s Narration”.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Composer of revolutionary songs Ahmad-Ali Ragheb dies at 76

Composer Ahmad-Ali Ragheb, who was known as “one thousand music man” and wrote music for numerous revolutionary songs, died at his home in Tehran on Tuesday evening after suffering from cancer for five years. He was 76.

- Esteghlal face high expectations

Esteghlal football team have started the current season of the Iran Professional League (IPL), not in the best mood. However they have accumulated eight points from five matches and are third at the table but the team’s officials are under pressure after poor performance in the matches played so far.

- Russia calls on U.S. to lift Iran oil sanctions

Sergei Ryabkov, the deputy foreign minister of Russia, has called on the United States to remove its sanctions on Iran’s oil sector so that Iran would be able to sell oil.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish