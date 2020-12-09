Shamkhani urges regional states to prevent creation of destabilizing centers

In a meeting with Azerbaijan Republic Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov late on Wednesday, he expressed pleasure over the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the return of the occupied territories to the mainland and wished success for the government and people of Azerbaijan in the path of growth and development.

Noting that Tehran-Baku relations should be promoted to the highest levels, he said that the completion of joint projects and implementation of agreements between the two countries and opening new chapter of new cooperation in various fields require more serious efforts.

Explaining the vicious actions by the American, Zionist and Daesh terrorist triangle, Shamkhani described their presence in any parts of the world, especially in West Asia, as harmful and critical, and their departure from the region as a source of stability and calm.

Bayramov, for his part, appreciated the principled policy of Iran in the face of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, and also thanked Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for his wise stance in supporting to end the occupation and the crisis.

Referring to the determination of the leaders of the two countries to develop and strengthen relations and cooperation between Tehran and Baku, he voiced Azerbaijan's readiness to improve the level of relations in various fields.

He also strongly condemned the terrorist act which led to martyrdom of Iran's prominent scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

