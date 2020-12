Both sides discussed Syrian constitution committee.

Geir O. Pedersen presented a report of the results of Syrian constitution committee meetings.

Meanwhile, Khaji elaborated on the achievements of his talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on the latest developments in Syria, Idlib and constitution committee.

The 5th round of Syrian constitution committee meeting will be held in late January in Geneva.



