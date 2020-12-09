Zarif hails fruitful talks with Azeri counterpart

"Pleased to host Azerbaijan's FM @bayramov_jeyhun," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Welcomed end of hostilities and restoration of Azeri territorial integrity," he added .

"Fruitful talks on furthering comprehensive bilateral cooperation—incl reconstruction of war-torn areas, North/South Corridor, Caspian energy & much more," he noted.

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday said that Iran calls for everlasting resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In the context of the good neighboring policy, Iran welcomes the progress made and liberates the occupied territories, Khatibzadeh noted.

During today's visit to Tehran, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan exchanged views on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, regional issues as well as bilateral relations, he further noted.

