Iran's parliament speaker: Border cooperation with Azerbaijan should be priority

Qalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with Azeri Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov while noting that various opportunities and capacities in Iran and Azerbaijan should be used to expand the level of comprehensive cooperation.

Bayramov, for his part, lauded the stances of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, lawmakers, and the people during the 44-day conflict have energized the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Earlier today, President Rouhani has termed bilateral relations with Azerbaijan as brotherly and constructive, urging further deepening of ties between Tehran and Baku.

3266**2050

