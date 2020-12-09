Three cinematic works represent Iran at 78th Golden Globe

The Night by Kourosh Ahari, Sun Children by Majid Majidi, and The Wasteland by Ahmad Bahrami are to vie at the event.

Each year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awards the Golden Globe in the Foreign Language Film category. To qualify, a film must be a motion picture drama, musical or comedy with at least 51 percent of the dialogue spoken in a non-English language.

The upcoming edition of the event will be broadcast live on February 28, 2021.

In 2012 the Iranian director Asghar Farhadi was awarded a Golden Globe for his film 'A Separation'.

