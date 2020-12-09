Rouhani calls for further reinforcing mutual ties with Azerbaijan

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Touching upon the clear stances of Iran on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and support for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Rouhani voiced satisfaction with the end of the conflict and the release of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the establishment of a ceasefire.

He voiced Iran's readiness to play a constructive role in helping to strengthen the ceasefire between the two states and restore stability to the region.

President Rouhani also voiced Iran's readiness to participate in the reconstruction of the freed areas of Azerbaijan, noting that Iran's participation in the reconstruction of areas affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will benefit the two countries.

Referring to previous agreements between Iran and Azerbaijan, including the Rasht-Astara railway project, the Iranian president also stressed speeding up the implementation of the agreements.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhoun Bayramov, for his part, thanked Iran for supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and called for boosting the relations.

He noted that the restoration of the borders can create new cooperation projects for the two countries.

Bayramov also strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

