Rising wave of Iran's exports to Eurasia even at times of COVID19

The Economic Commission of Eurasia (the largest continental are on earth, comprising of Europe and Asia) announced that despite the Coronal pandemic, the volume of Eurasia’s economic trade with Iran is increasing continually, according to Kyrgyzstan’s News 24 channel, quoted by the IRNA Economic Desk.

Eurasia’s trade volume with Iran during the first 8 months of 2020 reached 2 billion dollars, showing a 2% increase year-on-year according to the report.

The increase is due to Iran’s 230bn increased imports from the Eurasia region, which is mainly comprised of agricultural items in bilateral trade.

Unprocessed agricultural items and foodstuff with a 939bn share comprise 80% of Eurasia’s exports to Iran, while Iran’s $575bn exports to those countries (68 of Iran’s exports), mainly comprised of fruits and dried nuts.

The foreign trade of counties is mainly affected by their geopolitical conditions, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is potentially one of the influential countries in the region and the world. According to international economic analysts despite Iran’s independent foreign policy, the diversity and intermingled nature of international relations overlaps Iran’s substantial different political approach with the west, and particularly the United States amid the crisis-prone Middle East conditions.

This leads to Tehran’s finding of powerful friends at the international scene that in the framework of bilateral dependence, some parallel interests that are at times even different, and aimed at boosting their own international position at the international arena cooperation with each other to secure mutual interests.

Iran’s this great privilege, side by side with Tehran’s deep insight about the west long ago convinced Iran to adopt an east-look approach as the main axis of its strategic decision making.

Iran’s preferential trade agreement with Eurasia that was implemented on November, 25, 2019, has ever since then provided an appropriate ground for increasing Tehran’s international transactions at a lower cost with higher interests than before.

Eurasia is the largest continental area on Earth, comprising all of Europe and Asia. Primarily in the Northern and Eastern Hemispheres, it is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the west, the Pacific Ocean to the east, the Arctic Ocean to the north, and by Africa, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Indian Ocean to the south.[

The division between Europe and Asia as two continents is a historical social construct, as they have no clear physical separation between them; thus, in some parts of the world, Eurasia is recognized as the largest of the six, five, or four continents on Earth. In geology, Eurasia is often considered as a single rigid megablock. However, the rigidity of Eurasia is debated based on paleomagnetic data.

Ever since then the bilateral trade volume increase incessantly so that even the deadly Covid-19 pandemic disease has not been able to affect this trade, and the sustainable Iran-Eurasia transactions has even influenced the Iran-EU trade volume.

