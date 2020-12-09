Dec 9, 2020, 12:31 PM
Iran has invested rls 2.8 trillion on Khaf-Herat railway: Minister

Tehran, Dec 9, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday that Iranian government has invested some 2.8 trillion rials on completion of Khaf-Herat railway to link Iran to Afghanistan.

Eslami said that the strategic railway will be officially inaugurated on Thursday in a ceremony to be participated by presidents of Iran and Afghanistan.  

The project accounts for one of the main transit corridors of the region, the minister said.

He said that the project can boost infrastructural development in Afghanistan and help bring economic prosperity to the country.

Khaf-Herat railway is 191 kilometers long which stretches 77 kilometers in the Iranian soil and 114 kilometers in Afghanistan.  

