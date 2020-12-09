Azeri FM’s Tehran visit after Karabakh conflict of great significance - Analyst

Elchin Manafof told IRNA in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that the visit is considered important as it aims at both strengthening bilateral relations and carrying out consultations on regional developments.

“The visit is taking place after the Karabakh armed conflict, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a friendly neighboring country during the past years has always respected the international laws."

He added: "Iran also reveres the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and favors peaceful resolving of the Karabakh conflict.”

He further reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran had also, for many times during the recent Karabakh armed conflict, announced its readiness for mediation between the two sides aimed at peaceful revolving of the armed engagement and has even presented its comprehensive peace plan.

"The Iranian officials have always reiterated that the peaceful resolving of this conflict is of great significance for sustainable regional peace and stability which makes it a very important issue for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” added the Azerbaijani analyst.

Manafof also pointed out that Iran never allowed the transiting of arms and munitions through its land and air territory by Armenia during the conflict, has clearly voiced its stands in this regard and stood by the side of the Azerbaijan Republic and its Shi’a Muslim nation.

"The Azerbaijan Republic, too, has always been eager for expansion of ties and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and has never allowed certain western counties to use its territory for anti-Iranian activities,” he added.

The political analyst further believed that "Iran can naturally assist Azerbaijan in implementation of economic and infrastructure projects in recently freed territories and the issue is among the topics of bilateral discussions in Tehran."

"The Iranian officials had a while ago announced the Iranian companies' readiness for cooperation in implementing the Karabakh region infrastructure plans and there are good chances for their technical presence there,” said Manafof.

Referring to the recent liberation of his country’s occupied territories in Nagorno-Karabakh, the analyst said that the peace talks for strengthening the regional stability will continue.

He also said he believed the Islamic Republic of Iran, as an active member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) can also offer assistance in that regard.

Jeyhun Bayramov, the Azeri foreign minister, is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday to hold talks with the Iranian officials on South Caucasus developments.

