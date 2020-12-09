Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 9

** IRAN DAILY

-- Ministry: Number of coronavirus hospitalizations on decline

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 1,710 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospitals across the country from Monday to Tuesday, showing a considerable decline in the number of daily hospitalizations.

The ministry’s spokeswoman added that 323 people lost their lives during the same period, bringing the total death toll to 50,917.

-- 35 Iranian films to take part in Dhaka Int’l Film Festival

A lineup of 35 Iranian films will go on screen in various sections of the 2020 Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, slated for January 16-24.

The Iranian film, ‘The Badger,’ directed by Kazem Molaei; ‘Dozist,’ (Amphibious) by Borzou Niknejad; ‘The Black Cat,’ by Karim Amini; ‘Shahre Qesseh Cinema,’ by Keyvan Ali-Mohammadi, and the documentary, ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane,’ by Mahmoudreza Sani will represent Iran in the Cinema of the World section of the Dhaka event.

-- Iran’s eight-month crude steel output rises

Iranian steelmakers cast over 19 million tons of steel ingots during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 20), marking an eight percent rise compared to the corresponding figure for last year.

Production of steel ingots in Iran is expected to surpass 30 million tons in the current Iranian year (ending March 20, 2021), said Deputy Industry, Mine, and Trade Minister Darioush Esmaili.

**KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

--Rouhani: Iran’s Economy on Path of Recovery

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his administration’s wise investment in infrastructures has steered the country’s economy towards stability and progress. Rouhani said the investment made in development of Iran’s infrastructures has enabled the economy to withstand severe shocks of the sanctions. Despite the unprecedented pressure of the sanctions and the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the economic indices in Iran in summer have indicated promising signals, he said. After two difficult years, Iran’s economy is on the verge of return to stability and growth, he added.

-- 90-Year-Old Woman Is First to Get COVID Shot

A retired British shop clerk received the first shot in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program Tuesday, the start of an unprecedented global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million.

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, got the shot at 6:31 a.m. on what public health officials have dubbed "V-Day.” She was first in line at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the United Kingdom’s program. As luck would have it, the second injection went to a man named William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old who hails from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born.

--Iran to Stand by Syria Until Final Victory

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue to support Syria, urging Damascus to confront the occupying regime of Israel in the occupied Golan Heights.

Rouhani’s website said the remarks came in a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its support to the Syrian government and people as our strategic ally and we will stand by Syria until its final victory.”

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Europe failed to meet Iran’s JCPOA expectations, says senior MP

A top Iranian legislator said on Tuesday that Europe has not met Iran’s expectations in salvaging the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear agreement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled all its obligations in accordance with Barjam (Persian acronym for the JCPOA), but the other side, while several years have passed, has evaded its duties,” said Mojtaba Zonnour, who chairs the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

-- Art elites to attend Tehran-Afghanistan Art Week

A large number of Afghan artists and cultural figures will attend the Afghanistan Art Week in Tehran next week to hold panel discussions and showcase their works in a weeklong virtual festival.

The event will be organized with the collaboration of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO.

On its opening day on December 12, the festival will be attended by Iranian National Commission for UNESCO director Hojjatollah Ayyubi, Afghanistan Ambassador Abdolghafur Lival and Kabul University Chancellor Mohammad Osman Babury.

-- Energy projects worth over $135m inaugurated in 3 provinces

Numerous energy projects worth over 5.69 trillion rials (about $135.4 million) were inaugurated in three provinces in the 31st week of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, IRNA reported.

In a ceremony attended by the Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, projects including the establishment of some electricity transmission lines, some substations, water supply to rural areas, and a small-scale power plant were inaugurated through video conferences in Tehran, Ilam, and Golestan provinces.

