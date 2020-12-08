Serious fight against drugs requires Tehran-Beijing cooperation: Iranian official

In a webinar with his Chinese counterpart Liang Yun, Karimi referred to the presence of western states and the US in Afghanistan, saying that since the presence of foreign forces in Afghanistan, cultivation and production of narcotics in that country has considerably increased.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drugs worldwide, he said.

In the first 8 months of this year, Iran's police have seized more than 900 tons of various drugs, he said, adding that the figure will reach more than one thousand by the end of the Iranian calendar year (to end March 20).

The Chinese official, for his part, called for further collaboration in fighting drugs, saying that according to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in the field, mutual cooperation should be strengthened.

The Anti-Narcotics Police of the Islamic Republic of Iran has valuable experience in the field of counter-narcotics and cooperation of the two countries is an important issue, he said.

