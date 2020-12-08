Zionist regime aims to drag region to new conflict: Envoy

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Belarus Parliament Andrei Savinykh.

Describing the assassination of the prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as a violation of international principles and norms and contrary to the UN Charter, Yari called for condemning the action by members of the international community.

Reiterating that the signs of the Zionist regime's intervention in this terrorist act are clearly visible, he said that any legal responsibility and consequences of this terrorist act will fall on the Zionist regime and the US.

Savinykh, for his part, condemned the terror attack while saying that Iran's response to this inhumane behavior was very far-sighted, and Iran showed that external pressures would not prevent its development and progress.

No sane person would accept such hostile and criminal behavior, and such actions violate all international rules, he said.

