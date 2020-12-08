Speaker urges Pakistan to expedite release of Iranian hostages

In a meeting with the country's Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi, he added that mutual cooperation between Iran and Pakistan has a deep cultural, religious, political and economic history, and the important thing also exists between the people and the government of the two countries at all levels.

Stressing the need to use the economic potential of the two countries, he said that given the common borders of the two countries as the two powerhouses in the region, the operationalization of border markets can help strengthen the security and welfare of the border residents.

Regarding the requirements for peace and stability in the region, he said that Iran has no preconditions for dialogue with Muslim countries and, of course, does not pose a threat to any country.

Pakistan ambassador in Tehran, for his part, extended condolences over martyrdom of the Iranian defense industry scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying that the terrorist act that led to the martyrdom of Fakhrizadeh is contrary to all international norms and intergovernmental relations, and the government and people of Pakistan declare solidarity with the people and government of Iran.

"The government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran are treating Pakistani pilgrims hospitably, for which we are very grateful to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. At the same time, we seek to facilitate the travel of Pakistani pilgrims to Iran," he said.

Qureshi also announced that reopening of border markets is a priority of Pakistani government.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish