"Parva" receives "Award of Merit" of Accolade Competition

"Parva" in its second global presence in the 17th Accolade Global Film Competition in the US, brought a special merit badge to Mehran Mahdavian.

"Parva" is about a young man named Khosrow Amiri. Khosrow who is now in his early 30s does not have a good job. He does his best to change his job conditions while facing some challenges.

The cast includes Asieh Soltani, Vahid Mirzabeigi, Mehrdad Bakhshi, Farzad Baqeri, Zeinab Shabani, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Gohari.

The Accolade is a top-tier prestigious global film competition that is unique in the industry. The Accolade gives talented directors, producers, actors, and creative teams the positive exposure they deserve. It discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high-quality entertainment and new media. Attracting both powerhouse industry veterans, as well as talented new filmmakers, the Accolade is a unique hybrid awards competition with seasonal deadlines; not a traditional film festival.

