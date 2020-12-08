Zarif outlines details of talks with Syrian counterpart

"Pleased to host my old friend Faisal Mekdad on his first foreign trip as Syrian FM," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"On the agenda: Focus on furthering political, economic & cultural relations and forging ahead with the fight against terrorism," he added.

"Emphasis on Iran's full support for the Astana Peace Process," he noted

Mekdad arrived in Tehran late on Sunday at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Mekdad and his accompanying delegation were received upon their arrival by a number of senior officials of the Iranian Foreign Ministry and members of the Syrian embassy in Tehran.

