Some 323 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours: official

Sadat Lari added that 50,917 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.

She pointed out that 754,224 people out of a total of 1,062,397 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The official noted that 11,023 new infected cases have been detected in Iran, some 1,710 of whom have been hospitalized, over the past 24 hours.

Some 5,780 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,477,718 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world since December 2019 requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

7129**1416

