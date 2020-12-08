Sistan-Baluchestan Province; export hub of Iranian non-oil products  

Having Long borders with two neighboring countries – Afghanistan and Pakistan – has given special significance to the province for Iranian non-oil exports.

Mandana Zangeneh, official with Sistan-Baluchestan governorate general, said on Tuesday that in order to help the province play a more active role in the country’s exports, the government has allocated special facilities to producers for investment in special economic zones and industrial towns of the province.

Mohammad-Rafi’ Soltanzadeh, another provincial official, said that some $413 million of commodities have been exported to Pakistan from Sistan-Baluchestan over the first six months of the current Iranian year (started on March 20).

He said that the province’s six-month exports to Pakistan show 80% growth compared to figures from the corresponding period last year.

The official added that Iran has also exported some $507 million of commodities to Afghanistan over the six-month period which is 132% more than that of the preceding period.

