Zarif: Iran not to negotiate with West over region

It seems that some of the neighbors are asking the West to be part of the negotiation process with Iran!, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account in Arabic.

We do not negotiate with Westerners over the region.

Their interventions are the basis of the problems, he added.

We are always ready for dialogue with our neighbors, and we have translated it into proposing regional security projects in 1986, the Regional Dialogue 2016, and the Hormuz Peace Initiative 2019, Zarif noted.

