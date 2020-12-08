Dec 8, 2020, 12:02 PM
Zarif: Iran not to negotiate with West over region

Tehran, Dec 7, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to attempts made by some neighbors to be part of talks with Iran, saying Iran will not negotiate with West over region.

It seems that some of the neighbors are asking the West to be part of the negotiation process with Iran!, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account in Arabic.

 We do not negotiate with Westerners over the region.
 Their interventions are the basis of the problems, he added.

We are always ready for dialogue with our neighbors, and we have translated it into proposing regional security projects in 1986, the Regional Dialogue 2016, and the Hormuz Peace Initiative 2019, Zarif noted.

