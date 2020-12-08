Let’s give diplomacy another chance: Ambassador

Morteza Damanpak-Jaami wrote the article to reflect on the recent developments both in Iran and the world in the threshold of change of presidents in the US.

He referred to the assassination of the prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near Tehran recently by in a terrorist attack which Iran believes was planned and carried out of Israeli agents.

In the article, the Ambassador pointed out that Fakhrizadeh had a great role in Iran’s various peaceful scientific projects, one of which was the production of Iran's first ever coronavirus diagnostic kits while the country is under US inhumane, unfair, and unilateral sanctions of medical supplies and medicines.

Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city east of Tehran during a terrorist attack by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

The diplomat went on to ay in the article that "several Iranian scientists have been assassinated in the past few years in terrorist attacks directed from outside of the country. The most recent assassination was another clear confirmation of the role of Israel. The Zionist regime has assassinated many scientists of the regional countries, including Iran.

Foreign Minister Zarif wrote in his Twitter account, “This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators.”

New York Times wrote on November 27, “One American official — along with two other intelligence officials — said that Israel was behind the attack on the scientist,” adding, “The assassinated scientist had long been a target of Israeli Mossad intelligence agency.”

Fakhrizadeh was the only scientist named by Prime Minister of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu. “Remember that name, Fakhrizadeh,” he said.

Another evidence is that Donald Trump, the lame-duck US president, retweeted Israeli journalist Yossi Melman’s message that said Mossad had been after him for years.

Israel is an example of modern state terrorism. Israeli terrorism rooted in acts of Gahanah terrorists whose job was to hit Palestinians. They were under the control of Jewish Agency and later became the core of the Israeli defense forces. They continued their terror attacks inside and outside of the Occupied Palestine, mostly in Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria. But in recent years, they have been focusing on Iran.

Israeli goal is to hit Iran’s scientific and technological advances and disrupt the region’s stability. Israel is stockpiling hundreds of warheads in the region and encouraged Washington to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed 2015 between Iran and G5 plus Germany, and restore sanctions on the people of Iran.

In fact, resisting the international community’s call for solving the nuclear issue of Iran through diplomacy has been the fixed policy of the belligerent triangle of Israel, the US, and their few Arab allies.

While Washington imposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, Tehran kept loyal to its JCPOA commitments. It’s worth mentioning that Iran’s reduction of commitments has had no effects on the inspections and verification made by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). However, despite Iran’s strategic patience policy, European Union had done nothing but watched the sufferings of Iranian people.

Observers believe Joe Biden’s election has revived hopes for US return to the deal, so diplomacy may survive. That’s why the supporters of maximum pressure policy are trying to create tensions and kill any hope for diplomacy. The assassination of the Iranian scientist shows that the enemy is totally frustrated.

Any international terror act threatens international peace and should be strongly condemned. The question is whether Europe is really worried about “escalation” of tensions “which cannot be in anyone’s interest” as their November 28 statement says.

Many countries and figures all over the world have condemned the terror attack, but surprisingly, certain countries that are worried about terrorism and talk about human rights have kept silent or have been hiding behind invitation to “restraint”.

Many of these countries are European. They need to have in mind that terrorism is satanic entity that knows no borders, ethics, and religions, and that there can be no division as good terrorism and bad terrorism. It is a savage move that should be strongly condemned. This is the least expectation of free and civilized countries.

They should help others to give up state terrorism not just call for “restraint”. The EU stance in this regard was insufficient, weak, and disappointing. What is worse than such wild terrorism to be called assassination? History reminds us that about 100 years ago, a simple act of terrorism ignited the World War I.

Iran believes that having double standards in fighting terrorism will backfire. Those who claim to support human rights and fight terrorism are being tested now. They need to remember that the UN has condemned all such moves.

Iran reserves the right to retaliate the Israeli criminal action and defend its people at the right time.

In the absence of a responsible government in the US, the EU should limit the adventurism of Pompeo-Bin Salman-Netanyahu triangle.

The EU has an important role in keeping peace in Europe and Middle East. It is time that diplomacy to be saved and given another chance. The first step is to be strong and united against terrorism and adventurism.

There may not be another chance."

