Iran never accepts regional states presence in talks with US

The remarks have been made by Morteza Rahimi- former Iranian ambassador to Oman and Yemen- in a writing for Iranian official newspaper “IRAN” on Tuesday.

Below is the important part of Rahimi’s writing:

It is expected the Congress after Biden’s victory in the Nov 3 election to pursue full revision in the US relations with Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region.

This policy has made the US Arab allies endeavor to prevent revision of the US policy whether through expanding cooperation between Israel and Arab countries or participating in terrorist acts against Iran.

Victory of Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the US presidential election made Arab countries, which have heavily invested in Trump’s campaign and had drawn up plans based on Trump victory, more concerned.

Their concern gets more when Biden declared clearly his regional policies.

This is while, the outgoing US President Donald Trump who should leave power in next few weeks was used to support Saudi Arabia in its aggression on Yemen and terror of dissidents.

But, it seems that Biden will revise the US relations with Saudi Arabia and may pick tougher stance on Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Biden has promised to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from which Trump withdrew unilaterally in May 2018, the move which made US Arab allies happy at that time; meanwhile, it is natural that they are concerned by the current developments, the concerns which have forced them to make certain requests in order to reduce pressures on themselves.

The concern has made the Arab countries under the leadership of Saudi MBS suggest joining to attend talks that may be held soon.

But surely, Iran will not accept such a suggestion.

Even if the talks with US start with no preconditions, presence of a country from the region will create problem for the process of Iranian talks with the US.

Far from the Arab states, Japan has also called for taking part in the possible talks with Iran; meanwhile, Tokyo’s willingness will not necessarily lead to make the negotiations effective.

After his defeat in the November 3 presidential election, Trump took further measures to achieve his goals against Iran and support Israel.

The recent travel of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the region and the effort to get Arab countries closer to Israel are among Trump’s measures taken during last days of his tenure.

Pompeo’s regional visit took place in line with normalization of relations of Bahrain and United Arab Emirates with Israel.

It seems that the US tries to demand such normalization of relations between Israel and other Arab countries including Saudi Arabia.

Iran has explicitly stated that it is against any rift among the regional countries as dispute among Arabs will benefit no one.

Iran’s policy on regional solidarity has repeatedly been expressed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

If settlement of disputes among the Arab states does not create new front against Iran, it will lead to convergence on which Iran has always insisted.

Iran sees the presence of foreign forces in the region as the cause of insecurity.

As long as the regional states do not reach a mutual understanding that the foreign presence has caused problems, grounds will not be prepared for talks.

However, ultra regional countries which are seeking their illegitimate interests in the region will create obstacle to regional cooperation.

In fact, mutual understanding about the need to peaceful coexistence has not been reached in the region yet.

To reach such an understanding, the regional countries should increase consultations which will lead them to a conclusion that peaceful coexistence will bring a bright future for the region.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish