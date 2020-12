The minister made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

Salehi said that IRNA played a significant role in covering news, publication of photos and producing reports about the spread of the virus and the national campaign against the pandemic.

He thanked IRNA managing-director, deputies, managers, reporters and all the staff members for contribution to the national campaign to help contain the pandemic.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish