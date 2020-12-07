Director of Qatar Olympic Museum highlights Tehran, Doha sports capacities

Visiting Iran's National Sports Museum, he added that Iran and Qatar have good capacities to develop sports cooperation in the museum.

Director of Iran's National Sports Museum Mohsen Mir, for his part, welcomed his Qatari counterpart, stressing the need for signing cooperation deals between the two museums.

A high-ranking Qatari sports delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday to seek senior Iranian sports officials' views on hosting the 2030 Asian Games.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish