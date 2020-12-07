China urges US to rejoin JCPOA, to lift anti-Iran sanctions

“The current Iranian nuclear situation is highly complex and sensitive, with major changes in formulation,” Chunying said addressing her regular press conference.

“China holds that no matter how the situation evolves, upholding and implementing the JCPOA should be the precondition of any political and diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue,” she added.

“We hope all parties will bear in mind the big picture, always remain calm and exercise restraint, consolidate consensus to preserve the JCPOA, and push for the unconditional return of the US administration to this deal as soon as possible as well as resumed compliance, including the lift of all relevant sanctions. Evidently the JCPOA won't be able to solve all security issues in the region,” she noted.

“China has suggested establishing a multilateral dialogue platform for the Middle East and the [Persian] Gulf for parties to resolve their respective concerns through equal consultation and reach new consensus on maintaining regional peace and stability,” Chinese diplomat noted.

9376**2050

