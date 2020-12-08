Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 8

** IRAN DAILY

-- Central Bank of Iran: US sanctions have blocked ways to buy coronavirus vaccine

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Monday the “inhumane” sanctions imposed by the Unites States on Iran have blocked all the ways for Tehran to pay for the purchase of the coronavirus vaccine.

Since the purchase of the coronavirus vaccine should be made through the World Health Organization (WHO), so far any way to pay and transfer the money needed to buy the coronavirus vaccine have been blocked due to the “inhumane” US sanctions, Hemmati said.

-- Iran, Turkmenistan can boost annual trade to $5b: Official

The vice chairman of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce said, “With the removal of obstacles between the two countries, the Iran-Turkmenistan annual trade can reach $5 billion in less than two years from the current $200 million.”

Majid Jalili told Iran Daily that trade between Tehran and Ashgabat has sharply decreased since 2016 due to gas disputes, adding that to meet its needs, the country has been attracted to other markets in the region, especially Russia and Turkey.

-- Iran’s eight-month agro exports up 13%: IRICA

Iran exported 13 percent more agricultural products during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 20), compared to the corresponding figure for last year, said the deputy head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Mehrdad Jamal-Arvanaqi, the IRICA deputy head for technical and customs affairs, put the value of exported products at over $3.8 billion in the eight-month period of the current Iranian year.

**KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Animation Sweeps Awards on World Tour

Iranian animation ‘This Side, Other Side’ has shone again at three international film festivals, grabbing multiple awards at the events.

Lida Fazli’s 8-minute animated piece succeeded to win the best animation award at the XXII Scrittura e Immagine Short Festival in Italy on November 27-29, 2020.

It also grabbed the best animation award from the 2020 C (H) ORTA - Short Film Festival of Faial in Portugal as well as the special award of the 32nd International Film Festival of Children and Youth in Serbia.

-- New Syrian FM in Tehran on First Foreign Visit

Iran’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif on Monday hosted his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, in the top diplomat’s first official visit abroad.

During their meeting, the two discussed "bilateral, regional and international issues, as well as the joint fight against terrorism”, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Zarif emphasized the "necessity of vigilance and consultation” between Iran and Syria due to the "recent regional developments and condition”, it added.

-- Iran Glad U.S. ‘Got the Message’ in Persian Gulf

Iran said Monday it was glad the United States "got the message” and modified its behavior in the Persian Gulf, after the top U.S. Navy official in the region said his forces had reached a state of deterrence with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea.

"We are happy that the other party has got the message and made its behavior more respectful,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters. He said the U.S. military is the "main source of tension” in the region and that Iranian forces have always acted professionally.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Parliament determined to harden Iran’s defense power, says senior MP

The Parliament is determined to strengthen Iran’s defense power, the chairman of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said.

“The defense sector is the most important pillar of the country, and we should not allow the issue of defense in the country to be undermined,” Mehr on Monday quoted Mojtaba Zonnour as saying.

--Photo exhibit to resonate traditional glasswork

An online photo exhibit of traditional glasswork made by crafters in the city of Rey will be held on Thursday, Rey’s cultural heritage department director has said.

Entitled “The Art of Blowing”, the exhibit aims at reviving and promoting the field of handicrafts by showing its beauty to the visitors and encouraging them to buy the handmade products, Amir Mosayeb Rahimzadeh announced on Monday.

-- Cinéma Vérité unveils Special Screenings lineup

Eight acclaimed documentaries by Iranian filmmakers are to be reviewed in a special program during the 14th edition of Cinéma Vérité, the major Iranian documentary film festival has announced in unveiling its lineup for the Special Screenings category.

“Coup 53” by Taqi Amirani is a highlight of the lineup.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish