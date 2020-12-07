Dec 7, 2020, 12:21 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84138150
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian films to be screened in Bangkok  

Iranian films to be screened in Bangkok  

Tehran, Dec 7, IRNA – Iran’s cultural attaché in Thailand Mehdi Hassankhani and officials from National Archives of Thailand discussed different issues on Monday.

The two sides agreed upon screening Iranian movies in cinemas of the Thai capital.  

National Archives of Thailand works under the auspices of country’s Ministry of Culture.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 7 =