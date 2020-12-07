Iranian films to be screened in Bangkok  

The two sides agreed upon screening Iranian movies in cinemas of the Thai capital.
Tehran, Dec 7, IRNA – Iran’s cultural attaché in Thailand Mehdi Hassankhani and officials from National Archives of Thailand discussed different issues on Monday.
The two sides agreed upon screening Iranian movies in cinemas of the Thai capital.
National Archives of Thailand works under the auspices of country’s Ministry of Culture.
