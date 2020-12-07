Iran to neither negotiate nor compromise national interests

Khatibzadeh made the remarks at his virtual weekly press briefing in Tehran.

He stated that Iran is fully aware of its rights and responsibilities and keeps reminds its partners of these two factors as well.

He said what they failed to achieve through maximum pressure, could be realized with the use of other methods either.

About the demand made by some regional countries to attend any likely negotiations, Khatibzadeh told reporters that those certain states that bargained on whatever credit they had to achieve their goals during the term of the now outgoing US president and spent their peoples' money to buy themselves short-lived security will naturally be worrying now.

Speaking about the Iranian foreign policies, the spokesman said Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is to visit Iran within the next two days while Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad is now in Tehran to hold talks with top Iranian officials, it is reported on Monday.

Bayramov will meet with Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Mohammad-Baer Qalibaf and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on December 9, Khatibzadeh noted.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish