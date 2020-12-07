Iran pioneers in science quality growth

Noting that Iran ranks first in the scientific quality growth of the publications, Dehqani said according to Scopus, citations of Iranian publications increased by almost 5% in 2019 compared to that of 2018.

He added that according to the figures available, away from self-citations, Iran has the first rank in the world in scientific quality growth and Iran has reached from 23rd rank in 2011 to 12th rank in 2020 in Normalized Citation Impact (NCI).

Dehqani said that Iran ranked 14th quality in 2019, while, according to Scorbus, the ranking of Iran was 14th in quantity of scientific production, which show Iranian scholars’ focus on quality.

Based on NCI, Iranian documents received citation 25% less than world average in 2005, but the citation of Iranian documents in 2019 was 13% more than the world average, he said.

He said that Iran’s NCI ranking in 2019 was 14 and the countries with better rankings were Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Australia, England, Canada, Italy, Germany, Spain, and France, adding that Iran stands 12th in 2020.

