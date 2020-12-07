UK expert says Biden should return to JCPOA

Shashank Joshi made the remarks in an online interview with IRNA on Sunday.

Biden's return to the deal should be considered as a basis for holding broad talks on regional security and Iran's economic interests that should be served in a long-term period, the editor noted.

US President Donald Trump did try to annihilate the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, from the outset, Joshi said.

One of the US concerns is that Iran could reach agreement after intensive talks with world powers which envisaged growth of centrifuges for enrichment after a period of 10 years since the deal took effect on January 1, 2015 and reach the stage with extra stockpile of enriched uranium in 15-year time-frame, the UK expert said.

He described such an agreement as a landmark diplomatic achievement gained by the Iranian negotiators.

About Biden's stance on Iran, the editor said, "Joe Biden is likely to have a less aggressive approach to Iran, though he will not necessarily lift sanctions immediately.

"The Biden administration will be eager to shift forces from the Middle East to Asia, to focus more on China. He will probably give less importance to the relationship with Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf states."

Speaking about Hormuz Peace Endeavor HOPE initiative presented by the Iranian president to the United Nations General Assembly, Joshi said, "The Hormuz Peace initiative provides Iran and its regional rivals, especially the Persian Gulf states, with a platform to discuss regional security.

"But there are profound differences over Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. I do not think these can be settled quickly or easily."

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressing the 74th UNGA session on September 25, 2019, presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor HOPE initiative, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf states to safeguard peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the UK expert said in reference to the US sanctions against Iran, "If US sanctions continue… then the regional security environment will lead to instability."

When Trump left the JCPOA unilaterally in May, 2018, he imposed as he claimed the highest level of sanctions against Iran from November 2018.

Reporting by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

