Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 7

-- Rouhani: Iran preparing for speedy increase of oil production

Iran is gearing up for a quick boost in its oil output, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday ahead of a possible easing of US sanctions after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Rouhani said Iran exported more than two million barrels before US President Donald Trump exited the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have hit Iran’s economy by sharply cutting its vital oil exports.

He said Iran was able to increase oil sales to more than two million barrels of oil per day (bpd) shortly after the nuclear deal was signed.

-- Investment in mining industries will help exports boom: IMIDRO

Investment in mining industries including small- and medium-sized mines will provide the basis for export prosperity, said the director of investment development and international cooperation of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Talking at a ceremony to unveil the Investment Portal of the Iranian Mining Engineering Organization (IMEO) on Sunday, Salman Nasr said by launching this system, miners can request modern equipment to activate the mines and cooperate with foreign partners.

-- Nearly 1,000 industrial units resume production

A total of 991 industrial units have resumed production since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20), said the caretaker of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO).

Asghar Mosaheb said that reviving the idle units has created jobs for 17,090 people.

-- IAEA Slammed for Breach of Confidentiality

Iran’s representative to Vienna-based organizations censured the International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday for breaching the confidentiality of safeguards information, after classified information about Iran’s planned activities in Natanz facility was leaked to the media.

-- Tehran Covid-19 Cases Decline, But Situation Remains ‘Fragile’

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday said coronavirus transmissions have declined in Tehran, now on alert Level Two, but that it can regress to Level Three within a week or two, if health protocols are not observed.

In a meeting of the National Coronavirus Taskforce chaired by Rouhani, he said, “Tehran’s status is orange, but we’re on the brink of red,” President.ir reported.

-- E3 Urged to Correct Own Behavior Before Making Demands

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the three European powers to correct their own wrongful conduct before setting limits for Iran’s activities.

He addressed his tweet at German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who recently said in an interview with Spiegel magazine that Europe expects Iran to place curbs not only on its nuclear activities, but also on its missile program and regional policies.

-- Veteran tazieh performer Reza Nasrollah Lankarani dies at 90

Veteran tazieh performer Reza Nasrollah Lankarani died at his home in Tehran at the age of 90 on Sunday, Iranian Association of Tazieh managing director Ebrahim Galledarzadeh announced.

He was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Lankarani was one of the prominent figures of tazieh who was not able to give any performances over the past decade due to his illness, he said and added, “However, he was a source of inspiration for many performers.”

-- 1400 budget bill: how realistic the draft is?

Like the previous years, this year too, the government submitted the administration’s draft of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year to Majlis earlier this month.

The proposed budget for the Iranian calendar year 1400, which starts on March 21, 2021, amounted to about 24.357 quadrillion rials (about $579.928 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials), with a 20-percent rise from the current year’s approved budget.

-- Subsidies should target environmental sustainability

Targeted subsidy strategies can improve consumption patterns and trends toward natural renewable energy, which play a major role in environmental sustainability.

Conservation and development of natural resources are of great importance in creating employment, social and economic development. Hence, the preservation, development, rehabilitation, and sustainable exploitation of natural resources must be a priority.

