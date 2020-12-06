Dec 6, 2020, 4:10 PM
Iran dismantles network of int'l drug traffickers, armed smugglers

Tehran, Dec 6, IRNA – Iran's Ministry of Intelligence on Sunday announced the identification and arrest of the main members of the international arms, ammunition, and drug trafficking gang led by the two foreign nationals inside the country.

The international gang of arms, ammunition, and narcotics traffickers led by two foreign nationals inside the country were identified and arrested in two intelligent operations through extensive intelligence and operational measures by Iran's Intelligence Directorate of West Azarbaijan Province in northwest of Iran.

The gang's internal leader was arrested along with three main members, 520 kilograms of heroin, more than 500 pistols, weapons of hunting, and significant amounts of ammunition were seized during the operations.

