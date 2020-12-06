Intelligence ministry dismantles network of int'l drug traffickers, arms smugglers

The international gang of arms, ammunition, and narcotics traffickers led by two foreign nationals inside the country were identified and arrested in two intelligent operations through extensive intelligence and operational measures by Iran's Intelligence Directorate of West Azarbaijan Province in northwest of Iran.

The gang's internal leader was arrested along with three main members, 520 kilograms of heroin, more than 500 pistols, weapons of hunting, and significant amounts of ammunition were seized during the operations.

