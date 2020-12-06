Doha seeks Iran’s support for bid to host 2030 Asian Games

The 12-member delegation, headed by Secretary-General of Qatar Olympic Committee Jassim Rashid Al Buainain, is reportedly seeking to win Iran's support for Daha's bid to host 2030 Asian Games.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia are the only remaining contenders in the race to host the second-largest international multi-sport event after the Olympic Games.

Doha is set to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022, and has begun preparations to bid for the 2032 Olympic Games.

The 2018 Asian Games were staged in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia and the next event will be held in Hangzhou, China in 2022. Japan will host Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

