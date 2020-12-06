Iran ready to transfer home COVID19 vaccine from source countries

Iran's air industry is ready to distribute the vaccines across the country, Mohammad Eslami said at a ceremony held in Tehran on the occasion of International Civil Aviation Day on December 7.

Iran's air industry can be a pioneer in providing health for people, the duty which has already been done by the industry through transferring goods and medical equipment to the country, the minister noted.

Tens of ferry flights have been made to exchange medicine and medical equipment since the outbreak of the pandemic last December, the minister added.

The deadly coronavirus has killed near 1.5 million people worldwide since its outbreak since December 2019.

The number of the dead in Iran has already surpassed 50,000.

Commenting on a claim made by the enemies from the first days of the pandemic that Iran's air industry has transported virus to the country, the minister said such allegations have been made repeatedly from the outset of the pandemic, the allegations which Iran rejects all.

