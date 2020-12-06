Contradictory approach of EU states signatories to Iran nuclear deal

The Europeans admitted that JCPOA is a great foreign policy achievement and hoped that the agreement would bring about stability to the region which was involved in longstanding conflicts so that they could resume trade with regional countries, including Iran.

Germany, France and the UK were three key participants to the nuclear talks which led to Iran nuclear deal, the outcome of 12 years marathon negotiations.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 imposing fresh sanctions on Iran, giving the European countries the pretext to shrink shoulders from their responsibilities under pressures from Washington.

Ever since, the three European powers (Germany, France and the UK) have repeatedly talked about the necessity to save JCPOA and persuade the US to rejoin the deal but they have actually done nothing in practice.

The US President-elect Joe Biden is now expected to fulfill his election campaign promise to rejoin some international agreements, including JCPOA, his predecessor Donald Trump has unilaterally exited from.

This is while the European signatories to the JCPOA have suddenly changed their way and are talking about reviewing the agreement which came into effect by UNSC Resolution 2231 which endorsed the JCPOA and lifted the UN sanctions on Iran in 2015.

France has urged Iran to come back to its commitments under the deal, without calling on the other parties to fulfill their duties as well.

A France Foreign Ministry spokesperson has recently told Al Arabiya TV that one of the main requirements for the next US government to reconsider Washington’s policies about Iran nuclear deal is that Iran returns to its commitments.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas went even further and said that JCPOA is no longer enough and a further agreement – JCPOA Plus – is required.

Translated by: Ahmad Mohammadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish