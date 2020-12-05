Iran to legally pursue leak of IAEA confidential report, envoy says

Talking to Khabar Network on Saturday, Kazem Gharibabadi added that Iran's objections and legal proceedings against the IAEA for the protection of confidential information have a history of more than two decades.

All safeguards and JCPOA-related reports, as well as Iran's correspondences with the IAEA and vice versa, are confidential. The agency also places its reports on its internal site, which is only accessible to its members, he said, noting that over 190 countries have access to the site. The agency claims that these reports are not leaked to the media through it, implying that one or more countries may do so.

Iran believes that the IAEA has the primary responsibility for protecting confidential information. And if this information mechanism is flawed, it should be fundamentally revised and amended, Gharibabadi said.

On Friday, the Iranian ambassador criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for revealing contents of the confidential report on Iran's plan to install three new centrifuge cascades in Natanz and reminded that the body is responsible for protecting the countries' confidential safeguards information.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish