Tajikistan denounces Fakhrizadeh assassination

Tajikistan Republic denounces the terrorist act that resulted in the martyrdom of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the note said.

The country's foreign ministry also extended condolences to the Iranian people and the martyr Fakhrizadeh's family.

In recent days, the EU foreign policy chief and the foreign ministers of Qatar, Syria, Oman, Afghanistan, Iraq, Jordan, Azerbaijan Republic and Kuwait condemned the terrorist act in separate telephone conversations.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, December 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city to east of Tehran during a terrorist attack by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish