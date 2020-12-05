Dec 5, 2020, 8:12 PM
Iran, Italy call for further expansion of cultural ties 

Tehran, Dec 5, IRNA – Iran and Italy called for further broadening of cultural cooperation on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.

Iranian cultural attaché Mohammad-Taqi Amini met virtually with Maurizio Oliviero, president of the University of Perugia in Italy to explore the avenues for boosting the joint cultural cooperation.

Amini suggested holding an exhibition of 5,000 years of Iranian engineering, establishing an Iranian office at the University, establishing a Persian language and literature course at the university, and a program to introduce Iranian cinema in Perugia.

During the online session, both sides voiced the hope to ink the first academic MoU in the coming years. 

