Some 20 Iran knowledge-based firms attend Dubai GITEX exhibit

Tehran, Dec 5, IRNA - Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF) announced on Saturday that 20 Iranian knowledge-based companies will attend the GITEX 2020 trade exhibit opening tomorrow December 6 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A senior official at the INIF said that the presence aims to introduce the knowledge-based companies creating business opportunities for them.

Sohrab Assa said the INIF supports the knowledge-based companies' presence in the international events.

Since 1981, the GITEX has been held in UAE.

Today, the exhibition has turned into one of the effective place for sharing technological know-how.

GITEX exhibit will work for five days from tomorrow.

