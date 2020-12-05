Some 20 Iran knowledge-based firms attend Dubai GITEX exhibit

A senior official at the INIF said that the presence aims to introduce the knowledge-based companies creating business opportunities for them.

Sohrab Assa said the INIF supports the knowledge-based companies' presence in the international events.

Since 1981, the GITEX has been held in UAE.

Today, the exhibition has turned into one of the effective place for sharing technological know-how.

GITEX exhibit will work for five days from tomorrow.

