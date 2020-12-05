Iranian hospitals equipped with homemade ventilators: Official

Esmaeil Qaderifar told IRNA that three Iranian knowledge-based enterprises are making at least 40-50 ventilators a day, that is about 1,000 a month.

Qaderifar said that with the help of knowledge enterprises, Iran has had big achievements in manufacturing ventilators and coronavirus diagnostic kits.

He said that Iran is able to export the two mentioned products and three-ply masks, adding that the export can be done whenever the Ministry of Health and the National Task Force Against Coronavirus authorizes export.

When the epidemic started, Iran managed to saturate the market of masks and disinfectants in less than a month, he said, adding that the next step was production of coronavirus diagnostic kits, ventilators, and certain medicines, he said.

Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said on March 29 that ventilators, the most important life support fighting coronavirus, had been made domestically by the knowledge-based companies in Iran. The machines were already imported.

