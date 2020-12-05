Dec 5, 2020, 11:49 AM
Syrian Nat'l Symphony Orchestra to play for martyr Soleimani

Tehran, Dec 5, IRNA – Syrian National Symphony Orchestra is to compose music to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

The musicians will perform a musical piece with the lyrics on resistance.

The US assassinated Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with a record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

The body of the martyred great commander of the IRGC Quds Forces Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was laid to rest in his hometown Kerman in southern Iran.

