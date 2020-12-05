Israeli state terrorism targets Iran stability: Chilean analyst

Nicola Hadwa said that the other aim of the assassination was to make it hard for the next US government to return to the deal.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city, and east of Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

Hadwa said in an exclusive interview IRNA that the terror act was a common goal between Tel Aviv, Riyadh, and the outgoing government White House dwellers, which are seeking instability in Iran.

What’s more, they intend to make Iran make an unwise move and use it as a tool to justify their probable action against Tehran, he said, adding that they also plan to draw Iran into conflict to weaken it and stop the next US government from returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from which Washington pulled out in 2018 and restored sanctions on Iran.

Regarding the fact that the maximum pressure policy of the US to bring Iran to its knees has failed, Hadwa said that Iran had already been prepared to withstand such maximum pressure.

Iran’s advantage is its domestic conditions that has not let foreign powers to create an opposition inside the country to weaken the government, he said.

Aware of US aggressive goals, people of Iran stood by their government against the enemy and the Iranian Government exercising insight kept its ties with Russia, China, Turkey, Iraq, and other regional countries and effectively continued its foreign trade to counter the US-Saudi-Israeli conspiracies. That’s why the US maximum pressure policy failed, he said.

Answering a question as to why US President-elect Joe Biden has announced he will return to the JCPOA, he said that Biden has understood that Iran has helped the Resistance Movement against Israeli occupation and weakened US leverage in the Middle East. They have felt that Iran is not a small power in the region and they need to negotiate with it.

Hadwa said that Biden may have decided to return to the deal, but we have to wait and see if he can resist to the pressure from Zionist lobbies.

Regarding the remarks made by the Saudis about Iran’s nuclear deal, he said that the JCPOA has nothing to do with Saudi Arabia; it was signed between Iran and the G5+1, but the Saudis intend to impede Iran’s economic, political, and military progress.

They are also worried about their relations with the Zionist regime, the Chilean analyst said.

Regarding US President Donald Trump’s reasons to quit the JCPOA, he said Europeans just pretend they mean to keep the deal after Trump; they have not done much to do their commitments. They just provided time for the US and Israel to see whether or not the maximum pressure will be effective.

Israel has full control over all financial and banking assets of the EU states, Israel has also leverage in European countries decisionmaking as well; Trump is not the only one to blame in the issue of the JCPOA, he said.

He criticized US policies about Latin America, saying the US behaves as if it owned the region, adding the people of the region are standing against the US dominance and that’s why they are so fond of Iran and see it as their “big brother”.

